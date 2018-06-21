EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3630845" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

Heavy rains have led to some flooding and standing water on roadways across the Chicago area Thursday, especially in the south suburbs.Standing water has led to lane closures on I-94 and I-57. North Avenue was closed at Lake Shore Drive because of flooding.The heavy rains also caused viaduct flooding on the city's South Side at 95th and Cottage Grove. We're hearing reports that the water was 2 or 3 feet deep in some places and traffic needed to be diverted. Crews were working to locate plugged sewers and the Water Department was called to the scene.Meanwhile on the North Side, massive puddles were gathering in Wrigleyville near Addison and Fremont streetsIn Harvey, cars were battling rain water under a viaduct at 147th Street and Sibley Boulevard. Oak Lawn received more than two inches of rain Thursday morning, and the ABC7 Storm Tracker checked out road conditions, wit standing water on the side of the road.The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties until 7 a.m. Friday. The weather service recommended that people stay up to date with the forecast and be ready to respond, especially people who live in flood prone areas.The NWS has also issued an Area Flood Warning for central Will County, DuPage County and Cook County until 8:45 p.m.A slow-moving area of low pressure in Iowa is headed for the Chicago area, which has the potential to produce very heavy rain over already saturated ground.Drivers should build some extra time into their commute to and from work Thursday. They should also keep their distance on the road, since heavy rain can affect visibility and stopping time.The humidity will stick around Thursday. Highs will be around 70, although temperatures are expected to be in the 60s for most of the day.At O'Hare Airport, a traffic management program is in effect for incoming flights due to the weather.The heavy rain has let to the postponement of Thursday's Chicago White Sox game against the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday. The game has been rescheduled for a doubleheader on Friday, with the first game beginning at 3:10 p.m., with the second game beginning at 7:10 p.m. or 30 minutes after the end of the first game.Fans with tickets to Friday's game can attend both games with their original ticket. Fans with tickets to Thursday's game will now get gift certificates and can apply the value of the tickets and parking coupons to any future home games.