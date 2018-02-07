Chicago Weather: More snow creates slick roads for morning commute

Another round of snow Wednesday has made a mess on Chicago area roadways and could add to morning commute times.The snow is expected to wind down around 8 a.m. in Illinois and continuing until mid-morning in northwest Indiana. About 1-3 inches of snow is expected to accumulate on top of the snow from earlier in the week.As of 6 a.m., 1.2 inches of snow had fallen at Midway, with O'Hare getting 1.6 inches of snow. IN the suburbs, Romeoville received 1.1 inches of snow, Gurnee one inch of snow and Downers Grove 1.9 inches of snow by 6 a.m.StormTracker checked out conditions on I-55 with snow making it difficult to see the lane markers. The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 211 snow plows Tuesday night to clear city streets, focusing on arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive and transitioning to residential streets when the snow stops and both IDOT and INDOT have deployed plows to clear area expressways.Another round of snow is expected to move into the area Thursday evening and continue through Friday. A Winter Storm Watch is scheduled to go into effect Thursday night and continue until Friday night.