  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: More snow creates slick roads for morning commute

EMBED </>More Videos

Snow Wednesday morning has created slick roads across the Chicago area. (WLS)

By and Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Another round of snow Wednesday has made a mess on Chicago area roadways and could add to morning commute times.

The snow is expected to wind down around 8 a.m. in Illinois and continuing until mid-morning in northwest Indiana. About 1-3 inches of snow is expected to accumulate on top of the snow from earlier in the week.

As of 6 a.m., 1.2 inches of snow had fallen at Midway, with O'Hare getting 1.6 inches of snow. IN the suburbs, Romeoville received 1.1 inches of snow, Gurnee one inch of snow and Downers Grove 1.9 inches of snow by 6 a.m.

StormTracker checked out conditions on I-55 with snow making it difficult to see the lane markers. The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 211 snow plows Tuesday night to clear city streets, focusing on arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive and transitioning to residential streets when the snow stops and both IDOT and INDOT have deployed plows to clear area expressways.

Another round of snow is expected to move into the area Thursday evening and continue through Friday. A Winter Storm Watch is scheduled to go into effect Thursday night and continue until Friday night.

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwinter weathersnowtrafficChicagoIndianaLake CountyMcHenry CountyDuPage CountyCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chicago Weather: More snow coming Tuesday night
Snow blankets Chicago area, leads to 26 crashes in NW Indiana
Chicago Weather: Up to 3 in. of snow expected Sunday, more snow Monday
Chicago Weather: Brutal cold moves in ahead of weekend snow
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Chicago Weather: More snow coming Tuesday night
Chicago Weather: 2-5 inches of snow falls Monday
Why the Winter Olympics are always held in the Northern Hemisphere
More Weather
Top Stories
White Sox hit back at Wheel of Fortune after Chicago-themed puzzle snub
Suspect in custody for Lincoln Square home invasion
Canadian PM Trudeau to start US tour with talk at University of Chicago
Police, prosecutors zero in on Elgin couple that tried to 'buy' teenager
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
7 'Johns' arrested in Waukegan prostitution sting
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches with Tesla Roadster on top
Police: Girl, 13, escapes attempted kidnapper in Oak Park
CPD officer accused of sexual assault
Show More
J.B. Pritzker at center of new campaign firestorm
Whitney Young HS senior with autism found stabbed to death
Steve Wynn steps down as CEO of Wynn Resorts
More News
Top Video
Aurora grade school closed for rest of week due to flu
7 'Johns' arrested in Waukegan prostitution sting
Police, prosecutors zero in on Elgin couple that tried to 'buy' teenager
Whitney Young HS senior with autism found stabbed to death
More Video