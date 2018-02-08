Chicago Weather: Storm could dump up to 1 foot of snow on area by Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago area is bracing for the biggest snowstorm of the season starting Thursday night.
A Winter Storm Warning is set to go into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday for most of the Chicago area.
The warning is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will, Boone, De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and Kenosha County in Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Friday. The warning is in effect for Elkhart, La Porte, Lagrange, St. Joseph and Steuben counties in Indiana from 8 p.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday.
All Chicago Public Schools are closed on Friday, Feb. 9, due to the anticipated snowfall.
Due to the extreme weather forecast, classes for all CPS students will be canceled on Friday, February 9.— ChicagoPublicSchools (@ChiPubSchools) February 8, 2018
For families in need of youth programs and services on the snow day, all Chicago Public Library and Chicago Park District facilities will be open during their normal hours. Families should check the hours, which vary, of their local facilities online or by calling the specific library or park.
Dozens of schools across the Chicago area announced they were closing Friday. Other municipalities also opted to shut down their school districts in full. Click below for a full list of school closings.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: FULL LIST
Northern Illinois University canceled classes at all NIU facilities and all university offices at all locations are closed. The open house for transfer students is also canceled, the university said.
Snow is expected to begin between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. Heavy snow will pick up later in the evening and continue through the night. Anywhere between 6 and 10 inches of snow will be on the ground in the Chicago area by 8 a.m. Friday morning.
RADAR: TRACK THE STORM WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7 MAX
Snow will fall throughout the day Friday, with additional accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.
More snow is then on the way Saturday. Areas north could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches from that storm, while areas south could see an additional 3 to 6 inches. The snow is likely to come Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.
Residents are reminded that they are responsible for sidewalk snow removal outside of their property. Click here for Chicago's sidewalk clearing rules.
CTA, METRA PREPARE FOR SNOWFALL, ALTER SCHEDULES
The Chicago Transit Authority said it anticipates providing normal service on Friday and is working closely with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Still, the CTA advised commuters to allow for extra travel time in the weather.
Transportation officials are urging people who don't need to be out on Friday to stay home.
Cold and snow can make it very difficult for vehicles, including buses and trains. The CTA said it uses a lot of extra equipment to make sure the trains keep running, including sleet scrapers. Trains are also equipped with snow plow blades and de-icers for the third rail. Buses are also equipped with engine warmers to keep them running smoothly.
Metra BNSF trains will be running on an alternate snow schedule Friday. Click here to see the schedule.
Pace is also asking passengers to avoid nonessential travel Friday. They advise their fixed route and ADA paratransit service passengers to postpone or cancel nonessential trips starting Thursday night through Sunday. Passengers should expect significant delays. Click here for more information from the Pace website.
RESIDENTS STOCK UP AHEAD OF STORM
Across the area, residents crowded grocery and hardware stores Thursday, stocking up on staples before the snow moves in.
"Soda, coffee, bread, maybe TV dinners, pork chops," shopper Ziggy Anderson listed.
The rush began when the doors opened Thursday morning.
"It is very important because I am older, especially, to get out and get all of my shopping needs done," said Jeannie Bunnell, shopping at the Wrigleyville Jewel Osco.
I came in Thursday to do my shopping, instead of Friday, because of the storm so I won't be caught in it tomorrow," said Richard Showers, shopping at the Wrigleyville Jewel Osco.
The store's manager said home delivery orders doubled Thursday.
"They heard about the weather, and it does impat our business. It is good for business," Paul Szyszka, manager, said.
A similar scene played out at Clark Devon Hardware. Customers shopped for snow blowers and shovels, getting ready for snow removal.
"Usually it is kind of slower in the winter time, but of course when there's snow that really brings everything out," said store manager Geremiah Somerville.
The store is fully stocked with shovels, snow blowers and winter weather gear, but salt is in short supply. They're expecting another shipment Friday.
"We did have to limit certain quantities, like normally we sell like palettes. We had to limit so there was at least enough for people to get themselves going," Somerville said.
DRIVERS PREPARE FOR MAJOR SNOWFALL, PARKING RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE
Parking restrictions have been put in place across the Chicago area in anticipation of the storm.
In west suburban Elmhurst reminded residents not to park on city streets for eight hours following a snowfall of 2 inches or more. No overnight street parking is allowed on Thursday or Friday.
Officials in Gary, Ind., reminded residents to obey all signs designating no parking on city streets when snowfall is at or above 2 inches. Gary police said vehicle towing will be strictly enforced on designated snow routes.
Residents who live on the 5th Avenue corridor near Horace Mann High School are being permitted to park in the school parking lot from Friday until Monday to avoid being towed, Gary officials said. Residents who live near Indiana University Northwest may also park in either of the school's parking lots from Friday to Monday as well.
Officials in west suburban Aurora said it will enforce its snowfall ordinance, which prohibits parking on city streets and alleyways during or after a snowfall of two inches or more until the street has been fully plowed. The city said since Jan. 1, almost 600 tickets have been issued and 79 vehicles have been towed for violating the snowfall ordinance.
LIVE TRAFFIC CONDITIONS
For the motorists who simply have to hit the road Thursday night and Friday, some seasoned Chicago winter drivers have some tips.
Number one: Head to the pumps.
"Just do what you can prepare, obviously gas up," Cruz said.
A full tank of gas was the number one goal for the drivers ABC7 talked to.
Number two: Gear up.
"I usually make sure I put my shovel in the trunk of my car at all times. I tend to get snowed in a lot or get stuck in the snow so I keep my shovel with me and that usually gets me out," said Cruz.
"I keep the hot hands and stuff in there in case we break down it'll keep the hands warm." said Chicago driver Shawn Mills.
And number three: At least try to stay positive.
"I don't mind the snow. You're in Chicago, you knew when you came here, you knew it was here before you got here," said Chicago driver Jeff Dore.
FLIGHTS CANCELED AHEAD OF SNOWSTORM
If you've got a flight coming up, delays and cancellations might be in your future. Airlines flying out of O'Hare and Midway are asking customers to keep a close eye on their reservations.
As of 5:30 p.m., O'Hare had 182 flight cancellations and Midway had 73 flight cancellations.
American Airlines announced Thursday afternoon that they have proactively cancelled 160 flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday, a spokesperson said. The airline is offering a weather waiver to allow passengers to change their flights without penalty.
Flychicago.com has a complete list of carriers and their contact information.
ABC7 will be going on the air Friday morning starting at 4 a.m.