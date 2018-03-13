SCHOOL CLOSINGS

School Closings in Chicago Area

CHICAGO (WLS) --


Find out if your school, business or daycare center is closed because of a weather emergency.

All Chicago Public Schools are closed on Friday, Feb. 9, due to the anticipated snowfall.

The Emergency Closing Center lists the status of all reported ECC facilities. If you do not see your facility listed it means the facility has not reported a status change to ECC.


If the list above will not display, please click here for a text-only version.

If the links above are not working, or do not load any results, please click here for an alternate feed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool closingsschool closures
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
Newsviews: CPS CEO Janice Jackson
Ky. governor claims teacher protests caused child sex assault
After language school abruptly closes, can parents get a refund?
How do districts decide to cancel school during a storm?
More school closings
EDUCATION
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News