Flood waters continue to rise along Fox River

Water levels are expected to rise along the swollen Fox River in areas already hard hit with flooding.In Fox Lake, families are carefully watching the water levels and using hundreds of sandbags to put a barrier between their homes and the Fox River.The area around Dave Battaglia's garage and yard were pretty dry on Friday, but on Saturday, pumps were constantly pouring water out of his yard. He and friends and family were trying to build a wall between his property and the unrelenting floodwater with sandbags.It's not over yet, as the water is supposed to keep going up, rise by eight to nine inches by Tuesday.On Saturday, the Des Plaines River crested at a record 12 feet and volunteers filled up and then used a front-end loader to bring those sandbags to properties threatened by the water. The river is expected to go down six inches in Gurnee by Monday morning."They don't have anything some of these people. They've never been in situations like this," said Michelle Bauman, executive director of the Avon Township Food Pantry.The Avon Township Food Pantry in Grayslake has asked for help in assisting flood victims. The pantry is seeking cleaning supplies, garbage bags, power towels, food, clothing, toilet paper, toothpaste, baby wipes, home goods, blankets, bed sheets, non-perishable foods and more.The pantry will be sharing with other locations in Lake County. Donations can be dropped off at the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Office:783 N. Barron Blvd, (Rte 83), Grayslake, IL, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Over in Lake Forest, Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital is closed for the weekend. Crews are still cleaning up and making repairs before operations can pick up Monday.While they clean up, a lot of people are bracing for the worst in Fox Lake.