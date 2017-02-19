EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1762218" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch meteorologist Larry Mowry's 7-day outlook.

Expect another repeat of the beautiful spring-like forecast in the middle of February on Sunday and expect downtown Chicago to be packed with people soaking it all in.On Saturday, the streets were packed with people enjoying the weather all day and into the night. People were still biking at night and skating at the Millennium Park ice rink.An otherwise chilly-winter-event, with the temperatures still pretty comfortable many put on their skates and had a good time. Some, even walked around in summer gear."Beautiful. Saw people walking around with shorts. I'm glad we brought the winter coats but still, it's pretty nice for late February," said Jeff Milan.It's a historic warm spell, with temperatures climbing into the mid 60's. Saturday's high was 70 degrees, well above the previous record of 62. Sunday's expected of 65 will tie the record set back in 1930, with a high of 68 on Monday, topping the record of 64.Spring is officially less than a month away.Saturday was also the 63rd day in a row without an inch of snow, one day short of the winter record of 64 set twice in the winters of 1953-54 and 1905-6 and with no snow in the forecast for the next several days, the snowless stretch could reach 70 days.