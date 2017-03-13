CHICAGO (WLS) --Snow blanketed the Chicago area Monday, making roads slick and leading to hundreds of flight cancellations at the city's airports.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area until 1 p.m., when the snow is expected to begin to diminish in some areas. Most areas will likely see between 2 to 5 inches of snow by Monday afternoon.
As of 7 a.m., 2.2 inches of snow has fallen at O'Hare and 1.6 inches at Midway. In the suburbs, 6.1 inches of snow was measured in Gurnee, along with 4 inches in Northbrook, 3 inches in McHenry, 2.3 inches in Downers Grove and 2 inches in Lombard as of 7 a.m.
The snow is expected to pick up again Monday night and into Tuesday, with a Lake Effect Snow Warning taking effect at 7 p.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday for Cook, DuPage and Lake (Ill.) counties. Those areas could see and additional three to five inches of snow and possibly as many as nine inches.
It had been 85 days since Chicagoans have had to pick up a shovel or pull out the snow blower, but Monday morning brought a dose of reality.
"We have to drive slower now because everyone forgets how to drive," said Chicago resident T.J. Minogue.
More than three inches accumulated in Jefferson Park. The white fluffy snow isn't all that heavy to clean-up, but for Devarshi Bhatt, it's a brand new experience. His friends warned him about Chicago winters when he moved here months ago, but hasn't seen snow until Monday.
"Today was unexpected. It was winter break last week, I'm in college, so I was having fun. It was a perfect winter break we. Now school starts, I have to go to the bus station by walk, as soon as I woke up, I said, 'Uh oh, I can't walk today,'" said Bhatt.
The hardest hit areas with the most amount of snowfall were in the northern suburbs. In Gurnee, snow didn't stop snowing until after 10 a.m., something Eileen Castor was not expecting.
"I thought they were gonna be wrong and maybe an inch," said Castor.
The snow made roads slippery for the morning commute. The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said their fleet of snow plows will focus on salting and on plowing arterial routes. Once those are clear, plows will work on clearing neighborhood streets.
IDOT's full crew of 350 trucks were out clearing snow from the expressways. IDOT spokeswoman Gianna Urgo warned drivers to take it slow and leave extra distance between you and the car in front of you and don't crowd the snow plows.
ABC7 Storm Tracker traveled on Grand Avenue in Gurnee Monday morning, where the snow on the pavement was making the road slick and by 11 a.m., the roads were mostly clear. On Interstate 94 in Riverwoods, salt from snow plows was keeping the pavement clear.
The snow has led to a number of schools closing and others are closing early. For a full list of closures, click here.
HUNDREDS OF FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT CITY AIRPORTS
At the city's airports, hundreds of flights have been cancelled. As of 9 a.m. at O'Hare, 418 flights have been cancelled with delays averaging 15 minutes. An additional 110 flights have been cancelled at Midway, where average delays are under 15 minutes.
"I was nervous. I was watching the app and so I knew things were running on time and confirmed it after I got here," said Chicagoan Drew Katti, who is traveling to Kentucky.
With the snow storm hitting overnight, airlines began scrapping flight after flight. Lynne Mattefs from Palatine felt that frustration, getting one of the last three seats on a flight to Dallas.
"I found out on the way here that the flight was canceled. We got on another flight really quick and now not leaving until 9 o'clock," Mattefs said.
Other travelers dealt with ugly delays.
"I had an hour and a half delay then my company wanted me to change flights to get there a little bit sooner," said traveler Tom Emerson.
A group of girls from the University of Iowa are heading to Mexico were worried the weather would ruin the trip.
"Two of the girls couldn't sleep at all so they were checking probably every 30 mins to an hour two of us took some sleeping pills so we could actually get through the night because we were so anxious," said traveler Danielle Cook.
The girls did get out on time.
The Chicago airports aren't the only ones impacted by snow. With a blizzard expected to hitthe Northeast, American Airlines has cancelled all flights into LaGuardia and JFK airports for Tuesday.
