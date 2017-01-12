.@metramed will honor South Shore tickets for the day. @southshoreline — Metra (@Metra) January 12, 2017

Freezing rain and sleet caused ice to form on Chicago area roads, sidewalks, train tracks and overhead wires Thursday morning, making for a nasty morning commute.A Freezing Rain Advisory was in effect until around 9 a.m. for Cook, Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Kane and DeKalb counties, among others.As of 10:45 a.m., some South Shore passengers had been stuck on a train for more than five hours.A passenger who boarded the train at East Chicago at 5:44 a.m. said it was stopped somewhere outside the Hegewish station - two stations west of East Chicago - because it could not make it up and over a hill due to ice. She said the cars were very warm and riders were uncomfortable.A diesel engine was dispatched to push the train back to passengers' originating stations. IceAdriana Rodriguez, who boarded a train behind the one that got stuck around 7:50 a.m., said while many passengers were irritated, they also accepted that there was nothing they could do until they were allowed off the train."It was frustrating, because we were there for a really long time. But the conductors were really nice. People were frustrated, but some of them were really understanding, being like, 'It is what it is. We're going to get where we need to go when we are able to,'" Rodriguez said.She said her train lost power as it tried to head back to Hegewisch. Passengers couldn't disembark until the train made it back to an area where they could use stairs to step down.Around 11 a.m., Rodriguez and other passengers were still trying to find alternate transportation to the city, so they could go to work.Officials said Metra is honoring South Shore tickets Thursday.Icy roads caused several drivers to skid off the highway Thursday morning. The wintry mess was especially bad in the south suburbs and in northwest Indiana.Plows dumped salt on the roads all morning. But it was no match for freezing rain, sleet and below-freezing temperatures. The roads were caked in ice.The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road were closed in Gary for more than two hours.The westbound lanes of I-80/94 were closed shortly after 5 a.m. near Cline Avenue due to the slick roadway, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim Moon.As many as 15 crashes were reported, with many cars sliding off the road, Moon said. One person was taken to the hospital complaining of neck pain. That person's injuries were not though to be life-threatening.Salt trucks were dispatched to the area and the tollway was reopened by 7:30 a.m., Moon said.A sedan slid off the road and into bushes and trees near Sauk Trail and Ridgeland in south suburban Richton Park.A box truck toppled over into a ditch on the Bishop Ford near 130th. Two people were sent to the hospital. Several other crashes were also reported on the interstate.Jason Kellner, of Milwaukee, took a break from driving at the Great Lakes Cafe in Gary."Very dangerous and slippery. I had to take it nice and easy," Kellner said.Krystian Wilkins, of Gary, did the same."The side roads are always pretty bad. They take care of the main streets out here. It's best to take the main streets," Wilkins said.More than 50 flights have been canceled and many others are experiencing delays Thursday morning at Chicago's airports because of inclement weather.At O'Hare, 26 flights have been canceled as of 9:30 a.m. and delays are averaging 31 minutes, according to the city's Department of Aviation.At Midway, 42 flights have been canceled and delays are averaging less than 15 minutes.The cancellations are due to snow and ice, which were expected to dissipate before colder temperatures arrive Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.Metra's train tracking system for the Metra Union Pacific North line went down Thursday. Officials said information about delays will be sent via alerts and they are working to resolve the problem.The Metra Electric and Rock Island lines experienced 10-15 minute delays due to rails icing over and mechanical issues. Most other lines were running on schedule, officials said.Trains on the CTA's Red and Green lines were temporarily delayed Thursday morning due to track conditions.Red Line trains were halted about 5:35 a.m. between 95th and 35th streets, according to the CTA. Trains were on the move again shortly after 6 a.m., but operating with residual delays.Green Line trains were experiencing delays while entering and exiting the 63rd/Ashland and 63rd/Cottage Grove stations, but normal service was resuming by about 6:30 a.m.Delays on both lines were due to track conditions, the CTA said.The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 210 trucks to salt the city's main streets and Lake Shore Drive early Thursday as forecasters warned of freezing rain across the Chicago area. Authorities hoped to prevent icy conditions for the morning rush.The city's salt spreaders first focused on salting arterial routes, then moved to neighborhood streets.Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of rain and a high of 31 degrees, according to the weather service. There is a chance of snow between 9 a.m. and noon, but less than half an inch of snowfall was expected.