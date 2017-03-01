CHICAGO (WLS) --The sunrise Wednesday gave Illinois residents in Ottawa and Naplate a better look at damage caused by a deadly storm. The National Weather Service looked to confirm reports of as many as seven tornadoes in the state.
One person killed in Ottawa during the storm was struck by a falling tree, officials said. The identity of that person has not yet been released. Two other people are in critical condition and more than a dozen people were seen by hospital officials.
The twister hit Ottawa around 5 p.m. Tuesday. It ripped through LaSalle County and headed east toward Grundy County, toppling trees, shredding roofs and moving entire buildings, like the Stilwell family's garage.
"Just heard lots of, like they say, noises like a train. I heard everything flying around," Kerri Stilwell said.
"It just blew the whole back of the garage, the side wall out completely. Half my garage is in my neighbor's yard, so he said he's calling claims to it," Kevin Stilwell said.
The community reached out to residents, trying to help people affected by the storm. The Ottawa/Naplate Illinois Tornado Recovery Facebook page was created to spread information.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner activated the State Emergency Operations Center and will be in Ottawa Wednesday morning to survey the damage.
DESTRUCTION IN NAPLATE
Naplate, Ill., is just a few miles southwest of Ottawa. Many residents were forced to take shelter after their homes were damaged by a tornado that went straight through the town.
Naplate Fire Chief John Nevins said at a press conference early Wednesday morning that at least 50 of the village's 200 homes were damaged. The debris, including glass and splintered wood, was scattered everywhere. The storm took down a power pole and power lines, which hung down onto the road.
"Right now we are waiting for daylight so we can assess the situation better. We've had utilities working throughout the night. They're going to continue through the day trying to get power and gas restored to the village," Nevins said. "We didn't have to make any rescues. We were very fortunate with the whole situation considering the damage. Broken windows, roofs ripped off, two homes that were totally destroyed."
The village of Naplate has about 620 residents. There were no reports of any serious injuries after emergency crews checked door to door.
One woman said her roof blew off her home and her car was wrecked. She said it looked like a bomb went off.
"I've been through hell," she said, through tears. "I live in an upstairs apartment, had to get into a bathtub to survive. My whole street is wrecked."
Mike McGrath, who also lives in Naplate, said about a third of his house is still standing. He said most of the damage was done by trees that came crashing down during the storms. McGrath said a tree went through his roof and took out his ceiling, family room and kitchen.
Nevins said the town's sirens went off about 15 minutes before the tornado hit. He also said to his knowledge, it was the first one to strike Naplate in its history.
"It's scary to see. It's something that you don't expect. We're going to deal with it and rebuild," Nevins said.
Roads leading into town were blocked Wednesday morning. Authorities restricted movement around the village to let heavy equipment through.
ABC7 VIEWERS WITNESS STORM'S POWER
Equinox Weather, LLC submitted video of a tornado a nursing home in LaSalle County.
Josh Lesko was driving on westbound I-80 just east of mile marker 84 near Utica, Ill., when he recorded video of both a tornado and heavy hail falling onto his car.
Nick Behlke shared with ABC7 Eyewitness News video of storms moving through Joliet overnight. The lightning was nearly constant as heavy rain came down.
WET ROADS CAUSE BIG PROBLEMS IN CHICAGO AREA
A wild spin-out was caught on camera on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight. A car got stuck in a flooded viaduct at West 63rd and South State streets on Chicago's South Side. Standing water closed lanes of I-57 near West Sibley Boulevard. There was flooding on the Jane Byrne Interchange and at an intersection in south suburban Homewood, where firefighters helped a woman and child out of their car after it stalled in high water at Dixie Highway and Park Avenue.
Drivers should exercise extreme caution when they encounter standing water. The height of the flooding is not always obvious.
