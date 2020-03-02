$12K reward offered for arrest of gunmen who fatally shot Malcolm X College nursing student in Avalon Park food mart

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5970523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police released raw surveillance video of the shooting that killed a nursing student and injured four others.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of mothers are calling for charges against the parent of a nursing student fatally shot at an Avalon Park food mart to be dropped.They held a rally Sunday in front of a South Side police station to demand justice for 18-year-old Jaya Beemon and her mother Nyisha Beemon.Nyisha Beemon was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts after police said she allegedly struck and kicked an officer while they were trying to clear out the emergency room. She had just learned of the death of her teenage daughter.Nyisha Beemon, who works as a hospice nurse, said, "I've seen so many patients of mine, as I pronounce them, grieve differently so I don't know the proper protocol for grieving. So I would like to know the proper protocol for grieving because we're all different."Jaya Beemon, a nursing student at Malcolm X College, was killed while shopping at a food mart in the Avalon Park neighborhood Tuesday.Police said three shooters walked up to the store in the 7900 block of South Avalon Avenue, looked inside and opened fire, killing the teen and injuring four others.Police did release surveillance video, but so far no arrests have been made.Earlier Sunday, the family - in conjunction with religious and community leaders- announced a $12,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the shooters.