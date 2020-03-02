$12K reward offered for arrest of gunmen who fatally shot Malcolm X College nursing student in Avalon Park food mart

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of mothers are calling for charges against the parent of a nursing student fatally shot at an Avalon Park food mart to be dropped.

They held a rally Sunday in front of a South Side police station to demand justice for 18-year-old Jaya Beemon and her mother Nyisha Beemon.

Nyisha Beemon was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts after police said she allegedly struck and kicked an officer while they were trying to clear out the emergency room. She had just learned of the death of her teenage daughter.

RELATED: Police release video of suspects in Avalon Park shooting that killed nursing student, injured 4 more

Nyisha Beemon, who works as a hospice nurse, said, "I've seen so many patients of mine, as I pronounce them, grieve differently so I don't know the proper protocol for grieving. So I would like to know the proper protocol for grieving because we're all different."

Jaya Beemon, a nursing student at Malcolm X College, was killed while shopping at a food mart in the Avalon Park neighborhood Tuesday.

WATCH: Full surveillance video released by CPD

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police released raw surveillance video of the shooting that killed a nursing student and injured four others.



Police said three shooters walked up to the store in the 7900 block of South Avalon Avenue, looked inside and opened fire, killing the teen and injuring four others.

Police did release surveillance video, but so far no arrests have been made.

Earlier Sunday, the family - in conjunction with religious and community leaders- announced a $12,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the shooters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoavalon parkwoman shotchicago shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeteen shotteen killedwoman killedstudent diescollege studentreward
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges dropped against man shot by CPD officers at CTA Red Line station
Health officials confirm 3rd new coronavirus case in Cook County
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
1 critically injured in Little Village police-involved shooting: CPD
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8: What to know
Man dies after being dragged by CTA Red Line in South Loop: officials
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos
Show More
2 in custody after car hits South Side home in chase from suburbs: police
Thousands turn out for 20th annual Chicago Polar Plunge
McDonald's offers free Egg McMuffin as Wendy's launches breakfast menu
'Bloody Sunday' commemorative march in Selma on 55th anniversary
2 killed in possible domestic related shooting in Chatham: police
More TOP STORIES News