chicago shooting

Gage Park shooting: $1K reward offered in murder of girl, 16, shot dead while intervening in beating

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $1,000 reward is being offered in the murder of a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head while trying to intervene in the beating of a man in Gage Park Thursday.

Lizette Mata, of Little Village, was shot to death while returning to help the man who was being attacked by a group of people, according to police.

She and the man were walking home in an alley after eating at a restaurant when four males exited an SUV and confronted them in the 5200 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to a Chicago police spokeswoman.

The males began to hit and beat the man about 7:10 p.m., and the girl ran to a nearby friend for help, police said.

As the girl and friend returned running to the man being beaten, someone in the group fired shots, police said. The beaten man told investigators he saw the girl fall to the ground.

She was rushed in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Mata was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m., according to Cook County medical examiner's office spokeswoman Brittany Hill.

RELATED: Gage Park shooting: Little Village teen, 16, shot dead while intervening in beating: police
EMBED More News Videos

A 16-year-old girl was shot to death Thursday while returning to help a man being beaten by a group of people in the Gage Park neighborhood.



The beaten man, 18, also told police he didn't know anyone in the group who fired the shots, but he believed the incident was gang related, police said.

No arrest has been made.

Community activist Andrew Holmes urged people in the area to check their security cameras for video that could help solve this crime.

The shooting happened in Chicago Police's 9th District, which has recorded at least 34 other murders in 2020 through Nov. 29, according to official police statistics. Murders have increased 89% in the district since last year. By comparison, the district recorded 18 murders in 2019 during the same period.

Citywide, gun violence and murders have increased more than 50% over last year. Through the end of November, police reported more than 3,800 shooting victims in Chicago this year alone.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogage parklittle villagechicago shootingbeatingteen shotshootingteen killedrewardmurder reward
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
17 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Man killed in I-290 shooting: ISP
IDOT truck hit by gunfire on Eisenhower: ISP
3rd person dies after Lawndale crash, shooting: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL outlines COVID-19 vaccine plan as 9,887 new cases, 208 deaths reported
Mother arrested in murder of newborn twins, 17 years later
Wife of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 also dies from virus
Chicago issues parking ticket to man who's never been to the city
'Don't Forget About Me' event seeks fur-ever home for long-time residents
These ready-to-drink handcrafted cocktails are helping bars survive COVID shutdown
Coast Guard delivers Christmas trees to Navy Pier for families in need
Show More
North Shore students spearhead dance marathon benefiting Lurie Children's Hospital
Winter scarves no match for COVID-19
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, possible lake flurries Sunday
Actor David L. Lander, known for role in 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies
No masks, no distancing at large downstate political gathering
More TOP STORIES News