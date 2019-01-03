A Westmont man appeared in court Thursday on a charge of fondling a pregnant woman.A judge set a $50,000 bond for 18-year-old Keenan Fowlkes who was charged with aggravated battery to a pregnant woman, a Class 3 Felony.Fowlkes allegedly approached a 28-year-old woman who was walking in a strip mall near 63rd Street and Fairview Avenue at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. Fowlkes reportedly told the woman "I haven't seen you in the area, you're pretty" to which the woman responded that she was pregnant. Fowlkes told the woman "I can help you with your kid" and rubbed the woman's stomach, prosecutors said.When the woman tried to get away, Fowlkes allegedly rubbed her thigh and genitals, grabbed her wrist and pulled her back toward him, prosecutors said. The woman eventually broke free and called the Westmont Police Department. Fowlkes was arrested at a nearby restaurant shortly thereafter.Fowlkes is due back in court Feb. 1.