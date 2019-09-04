$50,000 reward offered after 18-year-old woman shot, killed in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Santa Ana police released surveillance video Tuesday as they search for a suspect in a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead and another teenager injured.Victoria Barrios was identified as the woman shot and killed in the 500 block of East Pine Street last Friday just after midnight.At a press conference at the police department, the victim's mother made a tearful plea for information leading to her daughter's killer."Please put yourselves in our position. I lost my baby. Someone left her there to die in the street like an animal," said Eva Barrios.Surveillance video shows the suspected shooter hanging out the back of a newer red or maroon full size SUV. Police did not have a description of the driver or shooter.The shooting left a 17-year-old boy in serious condition and a third person unharmed."Because of what was said just prior to the shooting incident the investigation is classified as a gang-related homicide," said Chief David Valentin with the Santa Ana Police Department.Investigators say Barrios was not a gang member and not the intended target of the shooting. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder case.Her family says Barrios, the youngest of two girls, was looking forward to a career in criminal justice."I need to and want to face the so-called human being that took a part of my life that I will never get back again. So please, just please call," said Barrios.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department tip line at (714) 245-8390. Callers can remain anonymous.