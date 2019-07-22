1 dead, 1 charged after fiery Lakeview crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man is dead and another is charged Sunday, days after being involved in fiery car crash in Lakeview.

Gerrik Birt, 29, was charged with three misdemeanors and a felony charge of aggravated DUI, according to Chicago police.

Two cars, a 2000 Infiniti driven by Birt and a Toyota Camry driven by a 47-year-old man, were traveling southbound on Halsted Street about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. Birt, who was speeding, swerved his car around the Camry and into the opposite lane of traffic, colliding head on with a Ford Fusion driven by a 25-year-old man.

The Ford Fusion then struck an unoccupied car on the east side of the street and the front end of the Infiniti burst into flames.

The 25-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He died 3 p.m. Sunday. The 47-year-old man was also taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition for treatment of minor injuries.

Police did not provide any identifying information about the victims.
