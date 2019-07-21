1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan

One man died and another was hospitalized after they were rescued from Lake Michigan by the Chicago Fire Department on Saturday.Chicago police and fire officials responded to a call at about 3:30 p.m. that two men unresponsive in the water between the 2600-2800 blocks of North Lake Shore Drive.One of the men was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he later died, authorities said. The other man, a 28-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.No further identifying information about the men or details about why they were in the water were available.Area North detectives were investigating.