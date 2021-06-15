1 dead, 2 injured after shooting victims crash on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast

By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting victims crash on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person died and two others were injured after a shooting and crash on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the northbound lanes in the 1100-block of North Lake Shore Drive at about 12:45 a.m. and found a Nissan Sentra that had struck light post.

Three people were found in the vehicle, including two people who had been shot, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the torso and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

A 20-year-old man was shot twice in the arm and transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said.

A 25-year-old man suffered minor injuries from the crash and was transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogold coastchicago shootingchicago crimelake shore drivecrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Catastrophic' Rockton chemical plant fire continues burning for 2nd day
Teen girl kidnapped off street in Peru, IL
GA cashier shot, killed after argument over face masks: Sheriff
IN man drowns while rescuing girlfriend in Lake Michigan
White Sox tribute to Gary security officer killed during bank robbery
Carjacking safety tips: What to do if you are in a fake accident
Aurora police chief to retire after 30 years with force
Show More
Mother of 3 killed in 'brazen' South Side weekend mass shooting, 9 others injured
Our America: Black Freedom | Watch full episode
Rockton chemical plant had recent, unannounced federal inspection
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, low humidity Tuesday
Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
More TOP STORIES News