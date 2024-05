Man dead after being hit by Metra train near Des Plaines station during evening rush

A man is dead after being struck by a train near the Des Plaines, Illinois station. Delays are impacting the Metra schedule on Monday night.

A man is dead after being struck by a train near the Des Plaines, Illinois station. Delays are impacting the Metra schedule on Monday night.

A man is dead after being struck by a train near the Des Plaines, Illinois station. Delays are impacting the Metra schedule on Monday night.

A man is dead after being struck by a train near the Des Plaines, Illinois station. Delays are impacting the Metra schedule on Monday night.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is dead after being hit by a Metra train in the north suburbs on Monday evening.

The crash happened near the Des Plaines station during the evening rush.

Paramedics rushed the 56-year-old man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both inbound and outbound trains on the UP-Northwest line have been delayed after the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.