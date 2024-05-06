Woman attacked, bit by dog in north suburb park; owner charged with attempted murder, police say

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were hospitalized after what police said was an unprovoked attack in a north suburb park on Sunday.

The incident happened around 3:26 p.m. at Peterson Park in McHenry, police said.

Raymond Link, 47, was with his unleashed dog when he attacked a woman who was also walking her dog, according to police.

The 59-year-old woman was seriously injured in the attack, police said she had serious injuries to her face and multiple dog bites. She was flown to a hospital in Libertyville for treatment.

A bystander tried to intervene when he was also injured. He broke his clavicle and was taken to a hospital with dog bites.

Link's dog was later caught and released to McHenry County Animal Control.

Link was arrested and charged with one count attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of aggravated battery by strangulation and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

The suspect was taken to the McHenry County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McHenry Police Tip line at (815) 363-2124. All calls are anonymous.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood