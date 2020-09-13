I-294 crash leaves 1 dead, several injured after car goes airborne near Willow Springs: ISP

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and at least three others were injured in a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Springs Saturday.

The fatal crash happened just after 12 p.m. near milepost 22.25 on I-294, according to Illinois State Police.

A black Chevrolet Impala was allegedly driving at a high speed in the left southbound lane when it lost control, sideswiping a Volkswagen Jetta in the next lane on its right, according to ISP. The impact caused the Impala to veer left, striking the concrete median barrier.

The Impala then went airborne over the barrier and striking a Ford F150 traveling northbound on the interstate. The vehicle also hit a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling behind the F150 as it tried to swerve from the crash. A Honda CRV was then struck head-on by the Impala, as well as hit on the passenger side by a box truck that was also driving in the northbound lanes.

The passenger of the CRV, a 64-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Impala and the CRV were also transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, ISP said. The driver of the box truck and the passenger of the Jetta were transported with minor injuries.

The three other drivers were said to have no injuries, officials said.

All lanes in both directions were closed for several hours while officials investigated the crash. The southbound lanes were reopened just after 4:30 p.m., followed by all northbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, ISP said.

The crash is still under investigation.
