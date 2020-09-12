ISP Trooper struck by hit and run driver in stolen car during traffic stop, suspect flees, crashes into 2 more vehicles

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois State Trooper is recovering Saturday morning after he was hit by a stolen car during a traffic stop in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at 76th and State Street, Illinois State Police said.

The driver hit the trooper, drove off, later hitting two other cars before catching fire, police said.

No one in custody, at the moment the alleged offender has fled, officials said.

The trooper was treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamstate trooperscar crashofficer injuredhit and runpolice officer injuredillinois state policetraffic stop
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 800 nurses to strike at University of Illinois Hospital
DuPage County sees uptick in COVID cases, deaths
Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report shows
$50K reward offered in Chicago postal worker shooting
Man shot by Antioch teen during Kenosha protest still remembers screams
Dr. Fauci says we need to 'hunker down' this fall and winter
Some IL high school athletes leave state to keep playing
Show More
2 dozen students test positive for COVID-19 at west suburban HS
Contactless credit cards more popular than ever, but look out for scammers
Chicago area ceremonies mark 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Mayor Lightfoot, Eric Trump trade friendly texts over Chicago violence
Ex-CPS official pleads guilty to lying to FBI
More TOP STORIES News