ISP Trooper struck by hit and run driver in stolen car during traffic stop, suspect flees, crashes into 2 more vehicles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois State Trooper is recovering Saturday morning after he was hit by a stolen car during a traffic stop in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at 76th and State Street, Illinois State Police said.The driver hit the trooper, drove off, later hitting two other cars before catching fire, police said.No one in custody, at the moment the alleged offender has fled, officials said.The trooper was treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.