Illinois State Police: 1 fatally shot in struggle with trooper over gun during Harvey traffic stop

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after being shot in a struggle over a firearm with Illinois State Police during a traffic stop in south suburban Harvey Wednesday morning,Illinois State Police said troopers made a traffic stop at 147th and Halsted streets at about 12:28 a.m.A male passenger attempted to get into the driver's side of the SUV a trooper saw a gun in his waistband, police said.There was a struggle over the gun, which went off and struck the passenger, police said. The troopers were not shot and did not fire their weapons, police said.The passenger was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.After the shooting, the SUV rolled forward and hit a trooper, who police said had minor injuries.Police were seen investigating an SUV that crashed into a bus shelter near a Walgreens parking lot. Police have blocked off the intersection to traffic.Illinois State Police District 15 is investigating the incident.