1 in custody after large police presence reported in Naperville

NAPERVILLE (WLS) -- One person is in custody after a large police presence was reported in Naperville Wednesday morning.

A SWAT team responded to the 2800-block of Bluewater Circle. Police asked residents to remain in their homes until the situation is resolved.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a man was seen walking out of a home with his hands over his head and giving himself up. Police said his wife was with police when he gave himself up.

No injuries have been reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
naperville
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 2, killed by falling store display at Orland Park mall ID'd
Girl, 16, fatally shot outside Dolton convenience store ID'd
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
WATCH LIVE RADAR: Tropical Storm Dorian tracking toward Puerto Rico
VIDEO: Colo. couple fights off mother bear, cubs
Video appears to show DeKalb cop choking, tasing man during arrest for marijuana possession
Show More
Maple Tree Inn to reopen at new location in Homewood
West Side hit-and-run victim ID'd, driver in custody
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday
State's Attorney Kim Foxx responds to I-Team report on re-arrest of Dionte Johnson: 'No crystal balls'
McHenry Queen of Hearts raffle winner drawn, jackpot at $5.5M
More TOP STORIES News