1 in custody after large police presence reported in Naperville

NAPERVILLE (WLS) -- One person is in custody after a large police presence was reported in Naperville Wednesday morning.A SWAT team responded to the 2800-block of Bluewater Circle. Police asked residents to remain in their homes until the situation is resolved.Shortly before 9 a.m., a man was seen walking out of a home with his hands over his head and giving himself up. Police said his wife was with police when he gave himself up.No injuries have been reported. Further details were not immediately available.