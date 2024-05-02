10-year-old boy dies after medical emergency in foster care in Porter County, Indiana

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Northwest Indiana say a 10-year-old boy in foster care in Porter County died after being hospitalized for a medical emergency last week.

"We just want some answers," said Anise Rubalcava, the boy's great aunt. "What happened? He was a healthy little boy."

The boy was identified as Dakota Levi Stevens.

"Very intelligent young man. He loved to take things apart and put them back together. He loved sharks, cars," Rubalcava said.

According to the Porter County's Sheriff's Office, deputies were called in the 200 block of Falcon way in Liberty Township on Thursday, April 25 for a medical emergency and fund a 10-year-old boy unresponsive.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, but died Saturday after being removed from life support.

Results from a state-mandated autopsy may not be available for 60 days.

Hayden Hetzel, his former foster father, had both Dakota and his younger sister in his home from 2019 to 2021. Both children ended up in the system after relatives said their father died in 2021 and their mother gave up her parental rights.

In a statement a spokesperson for Indiana's Department of Child Services wrote in part, "Our entire staff is heartbroken by this news...DCS works with stakeholders and partners across the state to investigate the death of a child any time there is suspected abuse or neglect and will take the appropriate action."

Because Dakota was a ward of the state, family members were first told they could not attend his funeral, but officials changed their minds. His service is planned for Monday morning in Crown Point. A vigil is scheduled the same day. Friends and relatives said anyone who cared about Dakota is welcome.

"We looking forward to reuniting one day. Unfortunately we're going to reunite on Monday, but not as we planned," Rubalcava said.