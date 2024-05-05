3-year-old girl killed, infant among 3 injured in DLSD car crash on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crash Sunday afternoon left a young girl dead and three others injured on the city's South Side.

The crash happened in the 5300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Hyde Park, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man was driving at the location when he lost control of his vehicle and hit multiple objects.

The girl who was killed in the crash was 3 years old, police said. She was pronounced at Comer Children's Hospital.

A 9-month-old infant girl, a 9-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were hospitalized after the crash car, police said. They all had non-life-threatening injuries.

The infant was treated at Comer Children's Hospital. The 9-year-old girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.