fatal fire

10-year-old girl dies after fatal fire in Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people died and four have been injured after a fatal fire in Gresham early Sunday morning, officials said.

Police responded to a fire at a single-family home in the 8600-block of South Hermitage.

A young girl and a woman were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where they were both pronounced dead, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The girl was 10-years-old, according to her family.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released details on their deaths.



Two men and two women were taken to Christ Hospital.

No smoke detectors were heard in the home, according to fire officials.

The age of the young girl killed has been updated. CFD previously stated she was 12-years old, but family has confirmed she was 10.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to his article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreshamfatal firehouse firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
Man dies in Hazel Crest fire
Woman dead after fire in Mt. Greenwood apartment
1 woman killed in Gresham house fire
Arlington Heights house fire kills beloved couple
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Can vitamin D reduce risks of COVID? Help find out
Black & Powerful: Louis Carr, BET
Massive fraud in unemployment system raises alarms
Family traumatized after car stolen with kids in backseat from South Side gas station
US panel endorses 3rd vaccine option from J&J
Expect planetary conjunction, full worm moon in March
McDonald's employee celebrated for her upcoming 100th birthday
Show More
IL reports 1,249 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths
3 cops injured in possible explosion after call to search vacant home: Police
Sheep loses 78 lbs fleece after years in wild
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery
Montrose Ave. bridge beams come down, snarling traffic on the Kennedy
More TOP STORIES News