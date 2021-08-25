WEATHER ALERT
Heat Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health and Coronavirus
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Our Chicago
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Education
Discipline Disparity
WLS
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Discipline Disparity
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
education
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot officially announces city work vaccine mandate
Cook County property tax increases get pushback from residents
IL reports 4,451 COVID cases, 40 deaths
What to do if you are targeted in a 'bump-and-run' carjacking
COVID-19 vaccine less protective against delta, lowers risk: CDC
These popular grocery store staples may be hard to find right now
Person fatally shot inside Chicago's Union Station, officials say
Show More
IL eviction moratorium extended
Could the Thompson Center become a waterpark?
R Kelly girlfriends controlled in Gayle King interview: witness
Video shows shark swim next to 11-year-old girl at Myrtle Beach
Will Scott Peterson get a new trial? Convicted killer faces judge
More TOP STORIES News