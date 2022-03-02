WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Local News
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Weather
Health and COVID
ABC7 Sports
Equity Report
Localish
Race and Culture
Chicago Proud
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Community Journalism
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Weekend
Our Chicago
Our America
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
A Question of Safety
WLS
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
A Question of Safety
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Could Illinois roll back requirements for new commercial truck drivers? The ABC7 I-Team investigates why Illinois considered slashing training hours in half - tonight at 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicago
loop
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
A Question of Safety
Over 100 Chicago homicide cases closed without charges in 2021
Expert tips to help ease the pain of inflation and save money
Tips to avoid being a victim of an app scam
TOP STORIES
Over 100 Chicago homicide cases closed without charges in 2021
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
Hyde Park bartender stabbed to death was 'one of the sweetest people'
MLB lockout: Wrigleyville, South Side react after Opening Day canceled
Girl shot in West Englewood was celebrating birthday with family
Churches giving out ashes at CTA stations on Ash Wednesday
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to step down as Illinois' top doctor
Show More
Husband and wife killed in Pullman hit-and-run: CPD
Russia takes aim at Ukraine urban areas
Chicago Weather: Mild with sprinkles Wednesday
Iowa governor gives GOP response to Biden's SOTU address
Woman, 20, charged in hit-and-run that killed Glenview man, 22
More TOP STORIES News