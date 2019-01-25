Boxer John VanMeter allegedly killed by 12-year-old boy in Uvalde, Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of boxer John VanMeter.

UVALDE, Texas --
A 12-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 24-year-old professional boxer in Uvalde, Texas, police say.

Boxer John VanMeter was shot and killed in his home Wednesday night.

Uvalde police say VanMeter's girlfriend called 911 around 8 p.m. to report an armed robber shot her boyfriend.

When police arrived to the house, they found VanMeter lying in the living room with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 12-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on capital murder charges.

According to ABC News, police did not say how they connected the 12-year-old to the shooting, but witnesses said they saw a male wearing a black bandanna over his face running from the home. Police did not reveal a possible motive in the shooting.

The boxing community in Uvalde is remembering VanMeter.

Tree City Boxing Club posted about him on Facebook, saying, "It's a sad sad night, not just for Tree City Boxing, but for our entire community. Please keep the VanMeters in your prayers."

Clutch City Boxing also posted about him on Facebook, writing "R.I.P. to the young champ John Vanmeter, gone way too soon."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsmurderfatal shootingman killedu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect for extreme cold
Roger Stone arrested, charged with witness tampering
Woman found shot to death in Pullman
Police search for suspects after Riverside home invasion, kidnapping
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
Government Shutdown 2019: 800K federal workers miss 2nd paycheck
8 injured in Loop crash
10-year-old boy becomes 2nd-youngest to bowl perfect game
Show More
Girl, 14, escapes from attempted kidnapping in Marquette Park
'He's good, he's good:' Missing NC 3-year-old found alive
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Friday with wind chills from -15 to -30
More News