2 Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash involving semi

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Two teenagers from Chicago were killed in a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Hammond Monday night.

The crash occurred at 108th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, police said. Hammond police said two passengers in a vehicle that crashed with the semi were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified to the Lake County (Ind.) Coroner's Office as 17-year-old Emely Perez and 18-year-old Mia Rodriguez, both from Chicago. The coroner's office said both teens died from blunt force trauma.

Hammond police said that the driver of the vehicle the teens were passengers in was hospitalized. The driver of the truck received minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hammondchicagosouth chicagoeast sidetraffic fatalitiesfatal crashteen killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney Magnet School principal retires after petition called for her removal
Fire destroys historic Masonic Temple in downtown Aurora
'Hamilton' star says daughter's severe epilepsy changed priorities from acting to advocacy
Helicopter equipment crashes through Lynwood family's roof, leaves gaping hole
FBI tags Samuel Little as America's 'Most prolific serial killer'
NBA Commissioner says league will support freedom of speech
Waukegan man killed by SUV plowing into crowd after argument ID'd
Show More
Residents report seeing bright light in sky across Calif.
Target hiring 6,000 seasonal employees in Chicago
Chicago Fire expected to officially announce Soldier Field move Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, gorgeous Tuesday
Rev. Jesse Jackson to spend 78th birthday in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News