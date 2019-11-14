2 Chicago police officers credited with saving child from burning car on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police say two officers are responsible for saving a child from a burning car last Friday on the West Side.

A Range Rover was driving westbound on Washington Boulevard when it crashed in the intersection with a Toyota sedan driving north on Cicero Avenue at about 3:10 a.m., police said.

Officers Ramon Curet and Raul Sandoval arrived on the scene and found a vehicle upside down and on fire. A child was trapped inside the car and the officers cut the seat belt and pulled the child to safety before the car became engulfed in flames.

The child and four others sustained minor injuries and were treated at Stroger Hospital.

The driver of the Range Rover was cited for driving with a suspended license.
