Police said relative's bank card, fingerprints from fence led them to suspect

CPD Officer Luis Huesca shot 10 times, prosecutors say, as murder suspect appears in court

A bottle of water and a bank card, two things that lead to an arrest in the murder of a Chicago police officer.

A bottle of water and a bank card, two things that lead to an arrest in the murder of a Chicago police officer.

A bottle of water and a bank card, two things that lead to an arrest in the murder of a Chicago police officer.

A bottle of water and a bank card, two things that lead to an arrest in the murder of a Chicago police officer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prosecutors released more details on the shooting of Chicago police Officer Luis Huesca, as the man charged in his murder appeared in court Friday.

Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx spoke at a news conference about Xavier Tate Jr., 22,.

Tate was arrested Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Glendale Heights after a 10-day manhunt.

He appeared in court Friday, where a judge denied him pre-trial release.

He is now charged with first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police believe he is responsible for carjacking and killing Officer Huesca in Gage Park on April 21, as Huesca returned home from his shift dressed in uniform.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx detail the charges against the suspect in the murder of Chicago police officer Luis Huesca.

Police said Huesca never fired his gun and that only one ballistics profile was discovered at the scene. In court Friday, prosecutors said Huesca was shot 10 times.

WATCH: The moment Xavier Tate, Jr. is taken into custody in Glendale Heights

Video shows Xavier Tate, Jr., the suspect in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, being taken into custody in west suburban Glendale Heights on Wednesday.

They said they used video from before and after the shooting to track Tate's movements that led them to a convenience store where he used a relative's bank card along with fingerprints from a fence he was allegedly seen jumping over.

It also led them to a person named Caschaus Tate, who allegedly tried to get rid of Officer Huesca's gun.

Glendale Heights police said Tate, who has a criminal history, eventually traveled to Wisconsin and Iowa to evade capture. He ultimately wound up at an apartment in Glendale Heights, where he was captured.

READ MORE: Relative of suspect in Officer Luis Huesca's murder tried to dispose of service weapon, prosecutors say

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said Malik Murphy is charged with one count of concealing or aiding a fugitive, a class 4 felony.

"Removing this individual from the street does not only bring justice to the Huesca family, it also ensures the public that he will not have the opportunity to commit the same offense on anyone else in our society," Superintendent Larry Snelling said. "We have individuals who are out there to cause harm. And what you see standing here is a coordinated effort by everyone to put an end to that."

Officer Huesca's family reacted to the arrest, saying the pursuit of justice continues.

The family and Fraternal Order of Police Chicago Lodge #7 President John Catanzara spoke to the media after the Friday court hearing.

The mother and brother of fallen CPD Officer Luis Huesca and FOP President John Catanzara spoke to the media Friday after murder suspect Xavier Tate, Jr. appeared in court.

Officer Huesca was laid to rest on Monday. Mayor Brandon Johnson did not attend the funeral, after the officer's grief stricken mother said he was not welcome.

Mayor Johnson addressed that request at the news conference Friday morning.

"Showing up for the people of Chicago is something that I do every single day," Mayor Brandon Johnson said. "The conversation that I had directly with Officer Huesca's mother was that she requested that I not attend the funeral, and I honored her request."

Officer Huesca's family reacted to the arrest, writing their own statement, saying in part: "The vile nature of this crime and its devastating impact on our family and the community demand uncompromising pursuit of justice.

"While no measure of justice can bring Officer Huesca back or fully heal our hearts, we take solace in his enduring legacy of service and bravery."

Tate is next due on court May 22.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood