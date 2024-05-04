Father of 3 Mohammed Al Hijoj was 'driving a lot' and 'working hard for his kids,' his brother says

Murder, armed robbery charges in December shooting of limousine driver in North Austin, CPD says

Two men are now charged in the murder of Chicago Worldwide owner Mohammed Al Hijoj who was shot on the job in North Austin on Dec. 3, police said.

Two men are now charged in the murder of Chicago Worldwide owner Mohammed Al Hijoj who was shot on the job in North Austin on Dec. 3, police said.

Two men are now charged in the murder of Chicago Worldwide owner Mohammed Al Hijoj who was shot on the job in North Austin on Dec. 3, police said.

Two men are now charged in the murder of Chicago Worldwide owner Mohammed Al Hijoj who was shot on the job in North Austin on Dec. 3, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is charged with murder and armed robbery for the deadly shooting of a limo driver.

29-year-old Kameron Freeman was arrested by Chicago Police on Thursday.

Police said he's one of the people responsible for the robbery and deadly shooting of Mohammad Al Hijoj in North Austin back on December 3rd.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Zayin Kelly of Chicago, was also charged with murder in February.

A Chicago shooting killed Mohammed Al Hijoj, a car service driver, while on the job on Lotus Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood, CPD said.

Mohammed owned Chicago Worldwide Limo.

Police said the 39-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed at Lotus and Wabansia while on the job.

A witness told police they saw at least four male passengers inside the vehicle just after 5:30 p.m., before shots were fired. The suspects then ran off.

Mohammed died a short time later at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. Police found a handgun a few feet from the scene.