2 fatally shot in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men have died after a shooting in Joliet Wednesday morning.

Joliet police were called to the area of Chicago Street and 5th Avenue at about 12:49 a.m. after a report of a person slumped over at the wheel of an SUV.

Officers found the vehicle with two men, 45 and 53, from Joliet inside with gunshot wounds.

The 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he later died.

Authorities have not released the identities of the two men.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Joliet police or the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.
