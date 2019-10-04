Car jammed underneath semi in deadly crash near I-80/94 in Gary; 2 ID'd

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two of the three people killed in a deadly crash after a car became jammed underneath a semi in Northwest Indiana Friday morning have been identified.Elijah Faulkner, 19, and Ramzy Clark, 18, have been identified, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. Both Faulkner and Clark were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, who has not yet been identified, was transferred to a local hospital where they later died.The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. as a white Dodge Charger and a semi-trailer collided near the I-8/94 interchange at Grant Street in Gary.The Charger ended up being wedged underneath the semi.Police have not said if the truck driver was injured or released details on the circumstances of the crash.The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Indiana is the lead agency investigating the crash and they spent the morning reconstructing the scene and taking pictures.The Grant Street exit from westbound I-80/90 was closed for hours due to the crash.