Car jammed underneath semi in deadly crash near I-80/94 in Gary; 2 ID'd

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two of the three people killed in a deadly crash after a car became jammed underneath a semi in Northwest Indiana Friday morning have been identified.

Elijah Faulkner, 19, and Ramzy Clark, 18, have been identified, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. Both Faulkner and Clark were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, who has not yet been identified, was transferred to a local hospital where they later died.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. as a white Dodge Charger and a semi-trailer collided near the I-8/94 interchange at Grant Street in Gary.

The Charger ended up being wedged underneath the semi.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out traffic conditions on our live traffic map

Police have not said if the truck driver was injured or released details on the circumstances of the crash.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Indiana is the lead agency investigating the crash and they spent the morning reconstructing the scene and taking pictures.

The Grant Street exit from westbound I-80/90 was closed for hours due to the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garytraffic fatalitiesfatal crashtrafficcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Only person ever sentenced in murder of 'Candy Lady' Helen Brach talks to I-Team
1 guilty in Tyshawn Lee murder, jury deliberations for 2nd suspect continue
10 charged with distributing drugs from Texas to Chicago
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Chicago baker recreates Amsterdam cookie
Mother charged in death of daughter left in hot car in West Carson
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
Show More
Colombian drug smugglers use cocaine blocks as floating rafts
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Ohio University suspends fraternities amid hazing allegations
Mom of 4 accused of trying to kill kids by crashing into tree
Complaint filed against judge who gave bible to Amber Guyger
More TOP STORIES News