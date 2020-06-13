CPD officer dragged, 2 suspects shot in Englewood, Chicago police say

Police involved shooting in the 7100 block of South Green. PIO in route. Media staging area to follow. #ChicagoPolice — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) June 12, 2020

COPA is responding to an officer involved shooting in the 7200 block of South Green.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in Englewood Friday.A shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South Green Street shortly after 5 p.m., Chicago police said.An officer observed a vehicle in the area that was reported to be stolen, and called for assistance, a CPD spokesperson said. It was an Auto Theft Task Force response, police said.Officers approached the parked car with two people inside. As they got near the car, police said the driver hit and dragged one of the officers.Then an assisting unit responded to the scene. A CPD spokesperson said one of the officers fired into the vehicle, striking both occupants.The drivers then lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Both occupants were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The officer struck by the vehicle was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.Police said they recovered a weapon from the stolen vehicle.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.Because there was use of force, the officers involved will now have administrative duties for 30 days as COPA investigates.