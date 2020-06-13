CPD officer dragged, 2 suspects shot in Englewood, Chicago police say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in Englewood Friday.

A shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South Green Street shortly after 5 p.m., Chicago police said.



An officer observed a vehicle in the area that was reported to be stolen, and called for assistance, a CPD spokesperson said. It was an Auto Theft Task Force response, police said.

Officers approached the parked car with two people inside. As they got near the car, police said the driver hit and dragged one of the officers.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police provide an update on an officer-involved shooting in Englewood Friday.



Then an assisting unit responded to the scene. A CPD spokesperson said one of the officers fired into the vehicle, striking both occupants.

The drivers then lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Both occupants were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper7 over the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Englewood Friday.



The officer struck by the vehicle was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they recovered a weapon from the stolen vehicle.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.



Because there was use of force, the officers involved will now have administrative duties for 30 days as COPA investigates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodpolice involved shootingchicago shootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests on North and South sides demand civilian oversight of CPD
Positive progress made in Chicago's COVID-19 fight: Arwady
Chicago Riverwalk partially reopens, Chicago River boat tours resume
California man found hanging from tree, investigation underway
Judge tosses out Jussie Smollett's double jeopardy claim
Attorney who spat on protester charged with hate crime
Officer charged with killing George Floyd still eligible for $1M pension
Show More
Morton Arboretum will reopen to public on June 15
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Saturday, stray showers possible
IL COVID-19 nursing home deaths continue to climb, but new CDC data may be off
Looted business owners dismayed by video of CPD officers 'lounging' in Rep. Rush's office
Police respond to fatal Carol Stream crash involving semitrailer
More TOP STORIES News