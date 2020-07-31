Chicago shooting: 2 injured, including child, in Riverdale

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot on Chicago's South Side, including an 8-year-old boy.

Police said around 8:40 p.m. in the 700-block of 132nd Street the two victims were outside on the sidewalk when someone approached on foot and fired shots at another man standing nearby.

An 8-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back and a graze wound to his right arm.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and right leg and was taken to University of Chicago in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochicago riverdalechicago shootingchicago crimechild shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 CPD officers, suspect injured in NW Side shooting
Operation Legend ATF mobile ballistics van comes to Chicago
Cook County to announce stricter COVID-19 guidelines Friday
Illinois' oldest horse racing track poised to be first with casino
'Ghost guns' from DIY kits are newest threat to law enforcement
Madigan asking Democratic caucus if he should step down
Illinois reports 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Show More
Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown's death
South Side Home Movie Projects produces new film series with Chicago musicians
West Harvey-Dixmoor School District 147 prepares for the start of school year
Art Institute of Chicago reopens, free admission for Ill. residents
Mercy Hospital's closing will create South Side healthcare desert: activists
More TOP STORIES News