Chicago shooting: 2 injured, including child, in Riverdale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot on Chicago's South Side, including an 8-year-old boy.Police said around 8:40 p.m. in the 700-block of 132nd Street the two victims were outside on the sidewalk when someone approached on foot and fired shots at another man standing nearby.An 8-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back and a graze wound to his right arm.A 27-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and right leg and was taken to University of Chicago in fair condition.No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.