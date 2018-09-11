2 shot on I-57 near Halsted

Two people were shot in Chevrolet Tuesday afternoon while driving southbound on I-57 near Halsted, police say.Authorities say they were notified of a shooting around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon this afternoon on I-57 near Halsted involving two vehicles, a Chevy and a Jeep.Initially, state police said they found nothing at the scene, but then around 4:30 p.m. they were notified by Chicago police of two people hit by gunfire who were apparently in that Chevy sedan.Video from Chopper 7 HD shows Illinois State Police investigators placing evidence markers on the shoulder of I-57 Southbound. It appears that's where the gunfire took place.Police say the victims had driven themselves to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park.Chicago police were there investigating, their attention focused on a Chevy sedan that's parked in the emergency room area.The victims' conditions are unknown.It is not known what lead to the shooting.Traffic is moving in both directions.