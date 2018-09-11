2 shot on I-57 near Halsted

CHICAGO (WLS) --Two people were shot in Chevrolet Tuesday afternoon while driving southbound on I-57 near Halsted, police say.
Authorities say they were notified of a shooting around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon this afternoon on I-57 near Halsted involving two vehicles, a Chevy and a Jeep.
Initially, state police said they found nothing at the scene, but then around 4:30 p.m. they were notified by Chicago police of two people hit by gunfire who were apparently in that Chevy sedan.
Video from Chopper 7 HD shows Illinois State Police investigators placing evidence markers on the shoulder of I-57 Southbound. It appears that's where the gunfire took place.
Police say the victims had driven themselves to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park.
Chicago police were there investigating, their attention focused on a Chevy sedan that's parked in the emergency room area.
The victims' conditions are unknown.
It is not known what lead to the shooting.
Traffic is moving in both directions.