Forest Preserve District of Will County seeks photogenic pups for 2021 dog park calendar

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- We all think our dog is the cutest, but does your dog have what it takes to be featured in a calendar?

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a casting call for its 2021 dog park calendar.

Organizers say they are seeking dog park patrons' pups to be photographed and featured in their second annual calendar.

The casting call deadline is Wednesday, August 19 for photogenic pups from the district's six dog parks.



Calendar sales benefit the Will County Humane Society.

The calendar also features dogs that have been helped by the humane society, including Woodie the Wonder Pup, who was found abandoned after his back paws were severed but placed in a loving home by the shelter.

Officials say their 2020 dog park calendar netted almost $6,000 for the humane society, which is the oldest no-kill shelter in Will County and runs solely on donations.

Calendars will be sold online at WillCountyDogs.org via preorders from Aug. 17, until Friday, Nov. 13. Calendars will cost $15 each, which includes shipping and taxes, and approximately $10 from each calendar sold will be donated to the humane society.

Dogs being considered for the calendar must:
  • have a current Forest Preserve District of Will County dog park permit;

  • be socialized to humans and other dogs;

  • current on rabies vaccinations;

  • and able to follow basic commands during the photo shoot.

    • Applicants will be notified by Friday, Aug. 28, if their dog was selected for a photoshoot and inclusion in the calendar.

    For more information on the Forest Preserve District and its six dog parks, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.
