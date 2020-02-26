Police release photos of suspects who graffitied Bloomberg's Chicago campaign office in Edgewater

Authorities were called at 1:11 a.m. after "derogatory words" were spray-painted on the front of a building in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to Chicago police.
"Racist," "sexist," "GOP" and "oligarch" were scrawled across four windows on the front of the former New York mayor's campaign office, 1130 W. Bryn Mawr.
"This act of vandalism against our Chicago office mirrors those we've seen in recent weeks in states across the country," Bloomberg spokeswoman Galia Slayen said in a statement.
No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.
