Sneak peek at 2022 Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity gala

PRESS RELEASE (WLS) -- The 2022 Chicago Auto Show is less than a month away and after a pandemic pause last year, this year's First Look for Charity gala is back.
Here's a preview of what you'll be able to see and eat at the event that raises millions for charity.
The glitz and glam of the best and newest cars at this year's Chicago Auto Show are just around the corner.
RELATED: 2022 Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place in February
The day before the show officially opens on February 12, a catered Chicago feast is on at the First Look for Charity.
"You are sampling the food and beverages from the top Chicago restaurants," Jennifer Morand, Chicago Auto Show director of public relations said.
But this bevy of champion cuisine and cutting edge cars belies a bigger mission.
"If ever there's a time that people need it, it's right now. And for us to be able to come together as a dealer group and help provide to these charities that go above and beyond for the community they serve, it's just a wonderful opportunity for us," said Jason Roberts, chairman of First Look for Charity.
Since First Look for Charity started 30 years ago, it's provided $52 million to Chicagoland charities and are hoping to raise nearly $2 million this year to donate to 17 charities.
"It's one of the largest single-day fundraisers in all of Illinois each year, so to have that miss next year and bring it back, and it's one more step to normalcy hopefully and we couldn't be anymore thrilled," said Kevin Keefe, chairman of Chicago Automobile Trade Association.
The spread for the event includes, beer from Goose Island, Trinchero wines, steak from Chicago Chop House and more!
Last year, the historic Summer Special Edition Chicago Auto Show was a pioneer on reopening the city. This year is no different. Masks required inside during the show and vaccination required at dining areas, including the First Look event.
"We're just really fortunate to be able to put this on and really get back to these local organizations," said Jennifer Morand, with the Chicago Auto Show.
First look is Feb. 11 and the auto show opens to the public Feb. 12 and will go until Feb. 21 at McCormack Place.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.
Sneak peek at 2022 Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity gala
2022 Chicago Auto Show runs February 12-21, 2022
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News