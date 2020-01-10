chicago auto show

Chicago Auto Show 2021 at McCormick Place, July 15-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show has received approval from state and city officials to host a special edition of the show July 15-19 at McCormick Place. The Chicago Auto Show will be one of McCormick Place's first live, in-person events since the pandemic shutdown.

The special edition show will move to the West Building of the McCormick Place complex and expand outdoors to take advantage of July weather. Attendees will now experience more outdoor test drive opportunities, test tracks and technology demonstrations, which will take place along Indiana Avenue and surrounding city streets. Auto show fans will be able to enjoy favorites like Camp Jeep and Ram Truck indoor test tracks as well as Subaru's popular pet adoption event. Ford has also embraced the show's outdoor space availability with experiences featuring the new Bronco, Bronco Sport and all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.

The Chicago Auto Show is committed to providing a safe environment for all involved and will carefully adhere to the health and safety protocols and guidelines set forth by city and state officials.




TICKETS: https://tickets.drivechicago.com/

WEBSITE: https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/

LOCATION: McCormick Place, West Building, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL 60616

PUBLIC SHOW HOURS: July 15-18: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 19: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ADMISSION

All tickets must be purchased online; there are NO TICKET BOOTHS at McCormick Place. All ticket sales are final. While there won't be any ticket booths, attendees can buy tickets on their smartphones. No discount tickets will be available from show organizers; however, select new-car dealers may have purchased them for their valued customers.

  • Adults: $13

  • Seniors (age 62 and older): $10


  • Children (age 12 and under): $10


EXHIBITS
Exhibits will include hundreds of brand-new vehicles, an array of electric vehicles (also available to test drive), outdoor and indoor test tracks and dozens of outdoor test drives on city streets.

ACCESSIBILITY
Scooter rentals are $55.00 a day and wheelchair rentals are $20.00 a day. Scootaround accepts all major credit cards. Pickup and drop off is at the baggage & coat check area in the West Building, nearest to Gate 44. Visit the Scootaround event reservation page for more information.
