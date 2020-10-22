chicago shooting

Chicago police release 2nd person of interest in pregnant woman's Jeffery Manor shooting death without charges

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a second person of interest without charges in the Jeffery Manor shooting death of a pregnant woman.

Police said they were questioning another person of interest in the death of Stacey Jones, a 35-year-old Cook County probation officer who was found unresponsive on the porch of her home in the 2100-block of East 95th Place just after midnight Oct. 13.

But that person was released at 3 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Chicago police said last week that another suspect in Jones' death was released without charges.

Jones, a mother of two, was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. Police said she was found with two gunshot wounds.

Jones was rushed to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition, where she later died, police said.

Doctors were able to deliver her baby, who remained in critical condition until his death Saturday at University of Chicago Medical Center.

The baby boy was just four days old when he died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

RELATED: Pregnant woman fatally shot in Jeffery Manor on South Side ID'd; baby in critical condition, police say

Police said they are focusing their investigation on people who were known to the mother of three.

Neighbors said Jones, who is originally from Tennessee, had lived at the address of the shooting for less than a year. They last saw Jones playing outside with her other two young children in early October.

"I just saw her Friday, and she was telling me how happy she was that she was about to have a baby," said Nicholas Minor, a friend and coworker. "Stacey was a very perky person, you know, always had a smile every morning coming to work. Every day, every time I saw her she'd say, 'Hi Nick!'"

Minor said her job was her passion, but Jones' pride was her children. He said her murder not only stole her future, but robbed her boys of a loving mother.

EMBED More News Videos

Friends said Stacy Jones was a wonderful mother who loved her job, her two sons, and was a kind and enthusiastic friend. Police said the person who killed her was known to her.



Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.

They said police found racially-tinged graffiti on the side of Jones' apartment, but believe it was placed there as a diversion.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD or text 274637 to submit a tip anonymously.
