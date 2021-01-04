Illinois state trooper, 2 others injured in Eisenhower Expressway crash after squad car rear-ended

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois state trooper and two other people were injured when the trooper's squad car was rear-ended on the Eisenhower Expressway in Oak Park Monday morning.The crash occurred at about 12:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 at Harlem Avenue, Illinois State Police said.The trooper's squad was pulled to the side with emergency lights activated while helping a driver when police said the squad car was rear-ended by another car.The state trooper, the driver she was helping and the driver of the car that struck them all were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.