3 killed, 1 critically injured in semitrailer crash while fleeing Berkeley police, officials say

Police originally said 4 died, but updated their statement to say 1 person was very critically injured
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BERKELEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were killed and one was very critically injured Monday night while fleeing police in west suburban Berkeley, law enforcement officials said.

A Berkeley police officer saw a vehicle parked in an alley in the 5000-block of St. Charles Road about 11 p.m. Monday, police said in a Wednesday news release. The vehicle reportedly had its lights off and did not have visible license plates.

The officer attempted to conduct "an investigatory stop on the vehicle" when the car quickly drove away, police said.

While fleeing, police said the driver of the vehicle ignored a stop sign and collided with a passing semitrailer at the intersection of Bohlander and Taft avenues.

Berkley police originally said that all four people in the car - the driver and three passengers - were killed in the crash. Wednesday evening they changed their statement to say that three people were killed in the crash and one person was very critically injured. That person remains in very critical condition as of Wednesday evening.

Police have not released any further information about the identities of the people killed and injured in the crash.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

Information about those killed was not immediately available.
