3 seriously injured in Gresham house fire on South Side: Fire officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were seriously injured in a fire Saturday night in Gresham on the South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.According to fire officials, crews responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Sangamon Street.Fire officials said three adults were taken to various hospitals in critical condition.Details about the victim's ages and genders were not immediately available.Officials were able to put out the flames overnight.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.