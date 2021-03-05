chicago shooting

South Chicago shooting injures 3, including 2 teens, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, including two teenagers, in the city's South Chicago neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

According to police, an 18-year-old man, 27-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were all outside in the 8000-block of South Euclid when an unknown person opened fire.


The 18-year-old was shot in the left arm and taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

The 27-year-old was shot in the left foot and right flank, and taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.


The 16-year-old was shot in the chest and left hand, and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

No one is currently in custody, though police said a weapon was recovered from the scene. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.
