New drone photo exhibit at 360 Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a new exhibit at the top of the Chicago Observation Deck high above the Magnificent Mile.
It is called SkyChi at 360 Chicago. It is a drone exhibit on the 94th floor. Charles Martinez joined us on ABC 7. He's a drone photographer and creator of SkyChi at 360 Chicago.
The exhibit runs until July 2022. Images will be available for sale and 90% of the profits from all sales of images in the SkyChi gallery will be donated to the St Nicholas Ukrainian Cathedral School. It is a local school where 80% of the students have Ukrainian heritage, and which is currently raising donations to help Ukrainian refugees and students who have fled during the Russian invasion. To check out the drone photos, click here.
