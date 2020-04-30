4 injured in CTA bus, vehicle crash in Loop: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people including a CTA bus driver were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle crash in the Loop, police said.According to Chicago police, around 4:20 a.m. the bus was in the 100-block of North LaSalle Drive when it collided with a black sedan causing the bus to strike the side of a bank building.The sedan was traveling at a "high rate of speed" southbound on LaSalle Drive when it failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the bus traveling eastbound on Washington Blvd., police said.The bus driver was pinned under the wheel and had to be extricated by firefighters, police said.The driver along two bus passengers were transported to Northwestern Hospital for treatment, police said. They are in fair condition.The driver of the sedan, identified as a 29-year-old man, was also transported to Northwestern for treatment, police said. He is in fair condition.Citations are pending.