Chicago weather: Strong scattered storms could develop in Chicago area Monday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 20, 2024 12:04PM
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could see some severe weather Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a Level 2 risk for severe weather Monday.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says scattered storms could start to develop in the area during the noon hour.

Butler says later in the afternoon and evening, there is a greater chance for a severe storm, particularly in the south suburbs and northwestern Indiana.

See the latest AccuWeather report

The storms could produce gusty winds and an isolated flooding threat.

Another round of storms could move in Tuesday, with a threat of hail and wind.

Summer weather outlook forecasts more 90-degree days, higher chance of severe weather than last year

