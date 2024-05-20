Chicago weather: Strong scattered storms could develop in Chicago area Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could see some severe weather Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a Level 2 risk for severe weather Monday.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says scattered storms could start to develop in the area during the noon hour.

Butler says later in the afternoon and evening, there is a greater chance for a severe storm, particularly in the south suburbs and northwestern Indiana.

The storms could produce gusty winds and an isolated flooding threat.

Another round of storms could move in Tuesday, with a threat of hail and wind.

