Man wounded in shooting at Montrose Beach parking lot, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 38-year-old man was wounded in a shooting near Montrose Beach Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place days before the city officially opens the beaches for Memorial Day weekend.

Police said the victim was standing in the beach parking lot in the 4400-block of North Simonds Drive at about 8:25 p.m. when someone began firing shots in his direction from a silver sedan.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle leaving the scene and officers placed the driver into custody, police said. Another suspect fled the scene, police said.

The victim was shot three times and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

The shooting came amid a violent weekend, with at least 45 people shot, one fatally.

